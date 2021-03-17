King Bert And WildBrain To Produce New Episodes Of ‘Malory Towers’

CBBC in the U.K. and Family Channel in Canada commissioned King Bert and WildBrain to produce 26 new episodes of Malory Towers.

Produced in association with BYUtv in the U.S., Malory Towers focuses on the students of Malory Towers located on the Cornish coast. Set in the late 1940s, the live-action series follows these young girls as they enjoy independence, freedom, and responsibility.

Production on the new episodes is scheduled to start in spring 2021 in the U.K., followed by shooting in the summer in Canada. The episodes are expected for delivery later in the year.

Malory Towers has been picked up in over a dozen territories since its launch in March 2020.

Deirdre Brennan, ‎executive vice president of Content Partnerships at WildBrain, stated, “We’ve had a phenomenal response to Malory Towers, both on our own Family Channel in Canada and from international partners. Even though Darrell Rivers was created seventy-five years ago, she is an inspiring character, full of spirited independence that keeps these stories relatable and relevant. We’re delighted that so many partners are joining us to share more of her experiences with young audiences worldwide.”

Jo Sargent, managing director of King Bert, commented, “It was always important to us to make Malory Towers accessible and relatable to a modern audience, so we’re all absolutely thrilled that, in partnership with WildBrain and our broadcast partners, the series was so well received by fans old and new. We can’t wait to get back on set in Cornwall and Toronto and start filming the next set of adventures with the girls at Malory Towers.”