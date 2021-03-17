Acorn TV Renews ‘Queens of Mystery’

Acorn TV confirmed the return of Queens of Mystery for a second season.

Produced by Sly Fox Productions, the new season of the British crime drama will feature returning cast members Julie Graham, Sarah Woodward, and Siobhan Redmond. The show follows a young female detective and her three mystery writing aunts as they solve whodunit-style murders.

Season two went into production starting March 1, 2021, in Southeast England for three feature-length movies, which will be available as six 45-minute episodes.

Acorn TV will premiere the new season in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, and Latin America. Acorn Media International will distribute the series.

Catherine Mackin, executive producer and managing director, Acorn Media Enterprises, commented, “Acorn TV is thrilled to renew Queens of Mystery, which remains one of our subscribers’ favorite series. We’re excited to get back into production with creator Julian Unthank, our friends at Sly Fox Productions and a stellar ensemble cast to showcase a strong female led story, a beautiful setting, and more entertaining mysteries.”

Linda James, managing director of Sly Fox Productions, added, “It’s joyous to be returning to our world of Wildemarsh for a second season of Queens of Mystery with gloriously entertaining scripts and our fantastic lead cast and director. We’re grateful to have such supportive executives at Acorn and such an appreciative audience around the world on Acorn TV.”