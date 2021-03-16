Starzplay And The Mediapro Studio Start Filming ‘Express’

Starzplay and The Mediapro Studio began production on Express.

Created by Iván Escobar, the action thriller follows a criminal psychologist, Bárbara, whose family has become the victim of express kidnappings. Working as a negotiator for similar cases, she is on a path to uncover the people who threatened her life and her family. The cast includes Maggie Civantos, Kiti Mánver, and Vicente Romero, among others.

Express is Starzplay’s first International Original Series to be filmed and produced in Spain. The series will be available in Spain and Latin America through the Starzplay service, and it will be available in the U.S. via Pantaya.

The Mediapro Studio Distribution will handle international sales for the series.