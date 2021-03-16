Showtime Orders ‘Let The Right One In’ Pilot

Showtime placed a pilot order for Let The Right One In.

Produced by Tomorrow Studios, the pilot stars Demián Bichir (pictured) as a husband and father whose perfect life is turned upside down when a mysterious creature bites his daughter. The series is inspired by the original Swedish novel and film.

Writer and producer Andrew Hinderaker will serve as showrunner. He will also serve as executive producer alongside Seith Mann, who will direct the pilot. Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements also serve as executive producers.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will distribute the series.

Amy Israel, executive vice president of Scripted Programming at Showtime Networks, commented, “Let The Right One In quickly establishes itself as a thrilling, high-stakes drama that asks the question: How far would you go to save your child from the monsters out there – would you risk becoming a monster yourself? Demián Bichir is one of the world’s most dynamic and engrossing actors, and his charisma and vulnerability will surely bring Andrew Hinderaker’s exquisite script to life, guided by Seith Mann’s deft direction. We couldn’t be more excited about the potential of this show.”