NATPE International Budapest Announces In-Person 2021 Market

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) announced that NATPE International Budapest will take place as a hybrid market with an in-person presence as well as virtual elements.

The physical event of NATPE International Budapest will return to the InterContinental Hotel from August 30-September 2, 2021. On-site activities will focus on the exhibition floor and meeting spaces, and they will incorporate virtual elements, from virtual screenings to networking opportunities. The event will follow the strict guidelines established by “NATPESafe” in order to ensure a comfortable experience as lockdown restrictions continue in Europe.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, remarked, “I am so pleased to announce our return to Budapest in the early fall. On-site and in-person, we will be there in a limited and safe capacity, but through our virtual screenings and presentations, we will be able to connect everyone from wherever they attend. This is a direct result of listening to our clients and partners who are eager to engage in this new reality of hybrid events to accelerate global distribution of their new series and shows.”

Bommel added, “We plan on NATPE Budapest being the ultimate content industry event in early fall this year.”