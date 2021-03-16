eOne Confirms ‘Peppa Pig’ Pipeline Through 2027

Entertainment One (eOne) set out the new content pipeline for Peppa Pig.

Peppa Pig has been greenlit for an additional 104 episodes, establishing a pipeline of content through 2027. The Peppa Pig catalogue will feature a total of 485 episodes.

The British animation studio Karrot will take over creative production duties from Astley Baker Davies (ABD), the original creators of the series. New episodes of the series created by ABD will continue to premiere until 2023, followed by new episodes from Karrot through 2027. In addition, Karrot has brought on ABD’s Phill Hall as head writer. Hall has co-written several episodes of the series since 2007.

Peppa Pig initially premiered in the U.K. in May 2004. The series has since been broadcast in more than 180 territories. Season nine launches this spring in the U.S. with a four-part special, with 22 new episodes to become available throughout 2021.

Neville Astley, Mark Baker and Phil Davies of Astley Baker Davies stated, “Peppa Pig has been a huge part of our lives. It’s a source of great pride that it’s given joy to so many children for so many years. Peppa will always be close to our hearts and we couldn’t be more pleased to be passing the torch to the extraordinarily talented team of artists at Karrot who will continue to deliver our adored Peppa to the world for many years to come.”

Rebecca Harvey, EVP Global Brand and Marketing at eOne Family Brands, said, “We remain committed to producing fresh Peppa Pig content that will continue to resonate with each new generation and that will underpin the long-term future of the property. We are, therefore, delighted to welcome award-winning British animation studio, Karrot, who will honor all the elements of the show that make it beloved of families around the world.”