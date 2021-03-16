David Beckham Presents Keynote At MIPTV

MIPTV announced that global sporting icon David Beckham will participate as a keynote speaker at the digital edition of the spring market.

Beckham will be in conversation with director and producer Ben Winston on April 13, 2021. He will speak about launching his own production company, as well as current projects in production and development, including A Whole New Ball Game and World War Shoe.

Beckham started Studio 99 in 2019, with longtime partners David Gardner and Nicola Howson. With a primary focus on documentary films and series, the studio also produces editorial and marketing for global content clients.