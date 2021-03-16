AMC Networks Announces Production On ‘Killing Eve’ In Early Summer

AMC Networks confirmed that Killing Eve will enter production on its fourth and final season in early summer 2021.

Produced by Sid Gentle Films for BBC America, the fourth season of Killing Eve will feature Laura Neal as lead writer. Filming will take place in the U.K. and throughout Europe. AMC Networks will also work with Sid Gentle Films on potential spinoff ideas.

Endeavor Content oversees distribution.

Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, commented, “Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away.”