Incendo Starts Production On Two New Romance Movies

Incendo confirmed that principal photography has begun on two new romantic movies.

Co-produced with Screentime New Zealand, Destination Love is being shot on location in New Zealand. The film tells the story of Madison, who has a chance to pursue her love of event management when her two best friends announce their engagement. She works with David, a handsome vineyard owner, to reimagine the event for her friends, and she discovers a pairing of her own.

In addition, production has started in Montreal on Sweet as Maple Syrup. The romantic film follows Rachelle who, with the help of arboriculture professor Derek, heals her family’s maple orchard.

Both titles are produced in association with Citytv, a Roger Sports & Media channel. They will air as part of Citytv’s Fall in Love Fridays programming lineup.