HBO Europe Premieres ‘Pray, Obey, Kill’ Across HBO Europe Territories In April

HBO Europe will debut Pray, Obey, Kill across HBO Europe territories on April 4, 2021.

Produced by Warner Bros ITVP Sweden, the true crime docu-series follows acclaimed journalists Martin Johnson and Anton Berg (pictured) as they shed light on an international sensation that took place more than fifteen years ago. In January 2004, a young woman was murdered, and the world turned its attention on a close Pentecostal congregation. The journalists share new material that has never been revealed and conduct exclusive interviews with people who are no longer remaining silent.

Pray, Obey, Kill will be available in the U.S. on HBO and HBO Max later in April.

WarnerMedia International TV Distribution will oversee international sales for the series.