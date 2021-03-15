Gusto Worldwide Media Enters Partnership With SendtoNews

Gusto Worldwide Media secured a digital video content partnership with SendtoNews Video (STN) in the U.S.

As part of the collaboration, Gusto will deliver a culinary content offering to the STN platform. STN supplies digital publishers with premium content, advanced player technology, and reliable revenue. Gusto joins more than 200 other providers on the platform, including Associated Press, Conde Nast, Rolling Stone, MLB, and the NBA, among others.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, stated, “Like Gusto, SendToNews is a disruptor in their industry. By combining our most excellent content with their innovative digital video platform, this creates a new world of opportunity for both companies. “Like Gusto, SendToNews is a disruptor in their industry. By combining our most excellent content with their innovative digital video platform, this creates a new world of opportunity for both companies.”

Matthew Watson, CEO of SendtoNews, added, “Content from Gusto is an appetizing addition for all of our publishers and advertisers looking to match their products to contextually relevant culinary and lifestyle video. Providing premium content to digital publishers that is relevant to their users’ lives is a priority in our mission of helping our partners thrive. This new offering is sure to keep their readers on the page while helping extend the Gusto brand to new audiences.”