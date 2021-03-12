ViacomCBS Global Distribution Renews Licensing Deal With Movistar+

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group renewed its exclusive licensing deal with Movistar+ in Spain.

The deal includes Dexter, American Rust, Flatbush Misdemeanors, and Yellowjackets. All four series will be available in 2021.

Produced by Showtime, Dexter returns to Movistar+ as a limited series. The series revolves around Dexter Morgan, a blood-splatter expert who moonlights as a serial killer. The original eight-season run of the series started in 2006. Production starts in early 2021.

Based on the celebrated debut novel by Philipp Meyer, American Rust explores the tattered American dream through the eyes of Del Harris, the chief of police in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. Harris is faced with a complicated decision when the women he loves sees her son accused of murder.

Co-produced by Showtime and Avalon, Flatbush Misdemeanors is a comedy series created and written by Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman. Iso and Perlman play characters who are struggling to thrive in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Coming from Entertainment One, Yellowjackets depicts the saga of a team of high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash in a remote wilderness. The series enters production early this year in Vancouver, Canada.