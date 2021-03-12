TLN TV To Premiere ‘Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan’

TLN TV will present the exclusive Canadian television premiere of Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Piers Morgan on March 26, 2021.

The one-hour interview special finds British TV personality Piers Morgan in conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the biggest sports stars. In the exclusive interview, Ronaldo discusses everything from his humble upbringing in Madeira to his road to fame as a global sports icon.

TLN TV will also broadcast the interview special March 27, 2021.