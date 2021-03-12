Nippon TV To Produce And Distribute ‘Joe Hisaishi & World Dream Orchestra 2021’

Nippon TV will produce and distribute the concert special Joe Hisaishi & World Dream Orchestra 2021.

Hisaishi, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is a well-regarded composer known for his work for director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. The 90-minute concert will feature a performance of the popular symphonic suite of Princess Mononoke as well as other symphonies from Hisaishi. The concert will be held on April 27, 2021 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theater in Japan.

Kenichi Yoda, producer in the Global Business Division at Nippon TV, commented, “This musical event marks the first time that the Joe Hisaishi & World Dream Orchestra 2021 concert will be available internationally and we are so proud to be offering the worldwide rights to this special. Available as ready-made content, we are confident that Joe Hisaishi’s fans around the world will be eagerly awaiting this performance and will love it as much as his fans in Japan.”