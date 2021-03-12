Marc Anthony’s Magnus Studios Signs On For Sofia Vergara’s ‘Koati’

Marc Anthony and his production company Magnus Studios partnered with Sofia Vergara on the animated movie Koati.

Produced by Upstairs Animation, Latin WE Productions, and Los Hijos de Jack, Koati revolves around three unlikely heroes: the free-spirited coati Nacho, the fearless monarch butterfly Xochi, and the hyperactive glass frog Pako. The three embark on an adventure to stop the destruction of their homeland.

Executive produced by Anthony and produced by songwriter-producer Julio Reyes Copello, the soundtrack will feature 10 original songs performed by notable names in the Latin music industry.

Marc Anthony commented, “I am thrilled to join Sofia in a project where for the first time a renowned team of Hispanic producers, music stars, comedians, and actors come together outside of Hollywood to create an animated movie set up in the Latin American rainforests, which I feel is really exciting and long overdue. I will leave no stone unturned on the music being authentic and celebrating the amazing story and message of Koati. It’s time to show the world, and share what we Latinos have been enjoying for years in a very fun, inspirational film.”

Vergara added, “I couldn’t dream of a better partner than Marc Anthony to bring this project o life with authentic and powerful Latin American music. Our team is very proud to finally share Koati with families around the world very soon!”