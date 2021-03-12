FilmRise Partners With Nelvana For Children’s Content

FilmRise inked a distribution deal with Nelvana for children’s content.

As part of the partnership, FilmRise will offer about 800 hours of Nelvana’s children’s programming to SVoD and AVoD platforms across the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, and Germany. The deal includes anime shows such as Bakugan and Beyblade, as well as iconic children’s animated series, including Babar (pictured), Braceface, Class of the Titans, Rupert, Tales from the Cryptkeeper, Donkey Kong Country, Rescue Heroes, and Franklin, among others.

Filmrise expects to bring Nelvana’s content to AVoD platforms such as IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV, and more.

Max Einhorn, senior vice president of Acquisitions and Co-Productions at FilmRise, remarked, “Nelvana, a key player in the programming, merchandising and licensing space, is a perfect strategic fit for our latest initiative of bringing a wide array of high-quality children’s content into the digital space, including the proliferation of family-friendly, co-viewing content on FilmRise’s Streaming Network, the launch of the FilmRise Family FAST Channel, and the release of our feature-length family musical, Lilly’s Light: The Movie.”

Mellany Masterson, head of Nelvana Enterprises, said, “Nelvana’s breadth of premium family-friendly programming lends itself perfectly to streaming platforms that are looking to expand their own offerings as consumers continue to look for content on various digital platforms. Our partnership with FilmRise allows us to connect with new audiences and bring them our beloved properties including popular anime series Bakugan and Beyblade and cherished fan favorites, Babar and Franklin.”