Up The Ladder: PBS Distribution

PBS Distribution (PBSd) promoted Andrea Downing to president.

Under Downing’s leadership, PBSd has successfully accomplished a digital transformation. She has helped to shape and diversity the organization’s portfolio of businesses, expanding with six Direct-to-Consumer SVoD services.

As president, Downing will provide strategic, financial, and operational leadership for the company. Before joining PBSd, she served as vice president of Home Entertainment and Partnerships at PBS.

In addition to her role at PBSd, Downing serves as a board member for both PBS America and Digital Entertainment Group, where she also serves as chief financial officer.

Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS, remarked, “Andrea is an accomplished executive who has guided PBS Distribution’s path from a startup to a global company with far-reaching impact. We are grateful for her ongoing leadership to ensure that PBSd continues to adapt, evolve, and thrive in the modern media landscape.”