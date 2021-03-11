MIP Cancun Confirms Physical November Market

Reed MIDEM announced the 2021 dates for MIP Cancun.

MIP Cancun will take place as a physical market at the Moon Palace Resort in Cancun from November 16-19, 2021. The eighth edition of the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic market will feature a distribution market, co-production forum, and conference programming.

Bénédicte Touchard de Morant, director of MIP Cancun, stated “The television industry is eager to get back to business in person and we welcome the opportunity to bring everyone together in the uniquely relaxed yet business-efficient environment of MIP Cancun. Last year’s online market was very well received but overwhelmingly the feedback tells us there is nothing like meeting in person and forging relationships face-to- face.”

Carolina Cordero, president of MTH Productions and general manager of WAWA (Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association), commented, “MIP Cancun is an unmissable market in the audiovisual industry calendar for the region. It is the market we all want to attend, because of its quality and effectiveness when closing business deals. MIP Cancun Online has been effective but nothing can replace the face-to-face experience. We all are waiting to meet again. There is nothing like closing a deal with a handshake. The platform helped for the business, but nothing can replace the face-to-face experience with potential partners.”