Drive Scores Sales For ‘The Diana Interview’

Drive inked a slew of international sales deals for The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess.

Produced by Minnow Films for ITV in the U.K., The Diana Interview centers around the controversial interview when Diana, Princess of Wales, spoke with BBC journalist Martin Bashir in 1995. The documentary series was picked up for broadcast on Channel Nine in Australia, REELZ in the U.S., TV2 in Norway, Servus TV in Austria, RTL Netherlands, and TVNOW in Germany.

Drive also sold a range of factual programs. Sundance Now picked up the true crime series Poisonous Liaisons for North America. Reef Rescue, which follows scientists developing corals for the future, was acquired by NHK in Japan and PBS Nova in the U.S.

Israel’s yes, Austria’s ORF, and Sweden’s SVT obtained Cured, a film about LGBTQ activists challenging the American Psychiatric Association in 1973. Sky New Zealand and Spike in the Netherlands secured Helicopter ER, a series following helicopter medics.

Ben Barrett, co-MD of Drive, commented, “We’re delighted to be offering water-cooler content such as The Diana Interview and powerful, issue led films such as Cured and Reef Rescue, and once again it’s really encouraging to see that factual ready-made content of this kind is in such high demand worldwide.”