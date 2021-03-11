Apple TV+ Orders ‘Lady in the Lake’

Bad Wolf America announced that Apple TV+ gave a straight-to-series order for Lady in the Lake.

Adapted from Laura Lippman’s novel of the same name, Lady in the Lake follows Maddie Schwartz, a housewife and mother, as she reinvents herself as an investigative journalist. Maddie’s path takes her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a woman juggling motherhood, multiple jobs, and a commitment to advance Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda. The new limited series will co-star Academy Award winners Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o (pictured).

Directed and co-written by Alma Har’el, Lady in the Lake is produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America. Har’el, Portman, Nyong’o, Lippman, and Dre Ryan will serve as executive producers, alongside Jean-Marc Vallée, Nathan Ross, and Julie Gardner.