AMC UK Premieres ‘Before We Was We’ In May

AMC UK will debut Before We Was We: Madness by Madness on BT TV on May 1, 2021.

The three-part original docu-series tells the rise of Madness, one of the most loved bands in British culture. The series features original footage and interviews with past and current band members, including Chris Foreman, Mike “Barso” Barson, and Lee “Thommo” Thompson, among others. The series will also be available through BT Player.

Kevin Dickie, EVP and MD of AMC Networks International – UK, said, “Before We Was We: Madness by Madness offers fascinating insight into a very different London of the 60s, 70s and 80s that shaped one of Britain’s most iconic bands. It’s a testament to AMC’s commitment to developing content that resonates with our UK audiences.”

Siena Pakington, content director at BT and EE, commented, “Madness are an iconic British band with a huge dedicated following, so we’re delighted to be bringing this doc-series exclusively to our BT TV customers. Today’s announcement, alongside our wider offering and flexible TV packages, demonstrates how BT TV is the destination for customers wanting easy access to the best TV, film and sport content.”