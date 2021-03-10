SMF Studio Inks Deal With FPT Telecom in Vietnam

Russia’s SMF Studio signed a deal with FPT Telecom for a package of five animated television series.

FPT Telecom, a Vietnamese telecommunications company, picked up the series for its IPTV and OTT services. The package includes The Secrets of Honey Hills, The Adventures of Peter and Wolf, Mr. Theo, Cat & Dog, Captain Kraken and his Crew, and Pirates’ School.

Yuliana Slashcheva, chairman of the Board of SMF Studio, stated, “Distribution to international markets is one of the key strategic goals in the development of our company, and we are very pleased that such telecommunications giant is showing interest in Russian animation as well as in the new studio product. That proves once again that we can produce a high-quality and versatile content that would be understood by a viewer from anywhere in the world. We are confident that the new audience will highly appreciate our animation, which is already loved by millions of kids, and will turn to a long-term relationship with FPT Telecom.”