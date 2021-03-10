Nippon TV And ITV Studios Reveal New Game Show ‘Stacking It!’

Nippon TV and ITV Studios unveiled their brand-new global format Stacking It!

Stacking It! is a large-scale family entertainment game show in which contestants can only take home what they can stack. Nippon TV and ITV will produce the show in their respective territories. Nippon TV will handle sales for the new format in Asia, and ITV Studios will represent the show internationally.

Stacking It! will officially premiere on the international market as part of MIPTV’s Formats Accelerator on April 9, 2021.

Mike Beale, MD Global Creative Network at ITV Studios, stated, “We’ve been living in strange times this past year, but it is said that events like those we have witnessed lead to great steps in innovation and the ways we work – and that could not be more true of our collaboration with Nippon. We’re very excited to be launching Stacking It! next month, when people will be able to get the full story, see exclusive clips and meet the creators of the show, including ITV Studios label, Gameface, to explain how it all works.”

Tom Miyauchi, format producer of International Business Development at Nippon TV, commented, ““I am extremely proud to bring our new format to the industry. It originated from our creator Keita Ono’s crazy idea about families stacking everyday items from their homes to win prizes. Then, working with ITV Studios we elevated it to the next level as a studio game show on a global scale. The collaboration with the amazing team at ITV Studios was a leading co-production of the current times where both parties are extremely committed to creating a new format in a new way. The pilot that we are currently producing will be unveiled at MIPTV on April 9 and I am confident that it will spark conversations online.”