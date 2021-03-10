Night Train Media Starts Production On ‘The Box’

Night Train Media (NTM) and Nice Drama entered production on new series The Box.

Produced for NENT Group’s Viaplay in the Nordics and Baltics, The Box follows a Kansas City police officer who becomes fixated on an investigation that turns into a supernatural nightmare. Created and written by Adi Hasak, the psychological crime drama stars Anna Friel in the lead role, alongside Alexander Karim and Peter Stormare.

Herbert L. Kloiber, CEO of Night Train Media, and Olivia Pahl serve as executive producers, as well as Fredrik Ljungberg and Adi Hasak. Co-producer NTM will oversee international distribution rights.

Kloiber commented, “We are thrilled that cameras are rolling on The Box. With a stellar international team and an intriguing genre-spanning narrative, it is a thoroughly unique proposition that we are very excited to bring to the screen only one year after the inception of our partnership with NENT Group.”