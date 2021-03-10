Gusto TV Launches On KlowdTV In U.S.

Gusto TV will present a linear channel offering on KlowdTV in the U.S.

KlowdTV is an ad-supported TV platform and streaming service that offers its users a linear cable-like viewing experience for free. Gusto TV will join as a leading tier 1 brand on the platform.

KlowdTV can be accessed through the KlowdTV Box, Apple TV, VEWD TV, Amazon Fire TV, ROKU, smart TVs, and other services.

Chris Knight, CEO and president of Gusto Worldwide Media, commented, “Gusto TV is thrilled to be added to the service as a tier 1 brand. KlowdTV’s quarter of a million active monthly users are going to get a taste of our diverse, high-quality food programming.”