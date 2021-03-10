Doug Barber Nominated For WGC Screenwriting Award

Incendo announced that Doug Barber is nominated for the 2021 Writers Guild of Canada (WGC) Screenwriter Award in the MOW and Miniseries category.

Barber is nominated for his screenplay of Incendo’s film No Good Deed. The thriller follows Karen, a recent widow, who has her hands full with work and parenting her son. During a drug store robbery, Karen saves the life of Jeremy, who becomes intent on paying Karen back at any cost. As Jeremy’s efforts become more extreme, she wonders if no good deed goes unpunished.

Barber previously received his first nomination in the WGC category in 2016, with the Incendo film Kept Woman, with James Phillips. Barber and Philips won the 2017 and 2018 Leo Awards in the Best Screenwriting for Television category for Swept Under and Serialized.

No Good Deed is currently available on the streaming service Crave in Canada.