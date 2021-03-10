ABC Commercial Sells ‘Wild Wars Australia’

ABC Commercial struck a deal with ARTE for the exclusive rights to Wild Wars Australia for French and German territories.

ABC Commercial also closed sales deals for the natural history title with China’s CMG and National Geographic for Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

Wild Wars Australia is a four-part series that shares rarely seen footage of Australia’s native creatures. The series depicts how these birds, reptiles, and animals face the elements.

Jessica Ellis, head of ABC Content Sales & Distribution, commented, “Wild Wars Australia is part of our impressive wildlife factual slate and has attracted considerable attention since it was launched at MIPCOM 2020. We are really thrilled with the market attention these unique programs are receiving and look forward to seeing how they engage audiences around the world.”