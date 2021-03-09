VIS Enters Partnership With Korean Studio Something Special

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS), a division of ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), signed an output partnership with Something Special, the Seoul-based format production studio.

The partnership gives VIS the exclusive first-look rights to co-develop up to ten of Something Special’s unscripted formats and represent them globally. The agreement taps into Something Special’s roster of talented and top unscripted format creatives, including the writers for shows such as Korea’s Got Talent, Society Game, I Can See Your Voice, and more.

VIS will be looking for partners in Asia, from ViacomCBS’s networks and third-party platforms, to co-produce the selected formats.

JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios and Networks Americas, commented, “The partnership with Something Special is testament to our commitment to strengthening our global footprint in Asia, which we began last year with collaboration between VIS KIDS, Nickelodeon International and iQIYI for the global animated series Deer Squad. As a first step towards the creation of a production hub in the market, Korea provides an outstanding business environment, and some of the best creative talent in the world, which perfectly positions us to capitalize on the growing demand for premium international content.”

Jin Woo Hwang, founder, president and executive producer at Something Special, remarked, “We are thrilled and honoured to collaborate with ViacomCBS International Studios for this first look deal for up to ten formats, accelerating our global expansion. With some of our freshest formats, from the finest Korean creative minds, we strongly believe this partnership will provide new hits for an international audience.”