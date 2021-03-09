Up The Ladder: WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia expanded its Access Canada team with two new appointments.

Erika Kumar has been brought on as program manager. Kumar will oversee the team’s below-the-line efforts, focusing on how to address systemic barriers and meet the growing demand for inclusive crews in the industry. Before joining WarnerMedia, she served as a business analyst at Creative BC.

Additionally, Luisa Alvarez Restrepo has been hired as associate project manager. Alvarez Restrepo will aid in driving the design and delivery of the programs’ initiatives, with a focus on film festivals, games, and opportunities at the intersection of creativity and tech. Before joining the company, she served as senior coordinator of Festival Programming at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Formed in September 2020, the WarnerMedia Access Canada team focuses on connecting experienced, mid-, and entry-level talent from underrepresented communities with global opportunities. The Access Canada team has previously launched the WarnerMedia Access X Canadian Academy Writers Program.