SPI International Launches FunBox UHD On Germany’s Pyur

SPI International closed a deal with Pyur to roll out FunBox UHD in Germany.

Dedicated to entertainment and lifestyle content, FunBox UHD will be available to Pyur Advance TV subscribers. The distribution deal currently makes the linear channel available, with the FunBox UHD on-demand content available in the future.

Georgina Twiss, MD of Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, commented, “We are excited to start our partnership with Pyur via one of our most coveted products worldwide. FunBox UHD’s visually-groundbreaking programming presented with 50% German audio for the first time through Pyur’s services, will take the viewers on an immersive virtual journey around the globe and more.”

Stefan Riedel, chief consumer officer at Tele Columbus AG, added, “With FunBox UHD, we are providing our customers with another channel in UHD quality, further pursuing our goal of offering Pyur customers new and varied content on our network.”