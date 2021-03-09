Seven.One Renews ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group inked a multi-season formats right deal with Seven.One Entertainment Group in Germany.

As part of the agreement, Seven.One Entertainment renewed Germany’s Next Top Model for five additional seasons. Produced by Redseven Entertainment for ProSieben, the German local version features Heidi Klum as host. The format puts aspiring models in competition through a series of fashion and beauty challenges. The 16th season of Germany’s Next Top Model recently started in early February on ProSieben.

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group oversees the format rights to America’s Next Top Model as well as the rights to the finished U.S. series hosted by Tyra Banks.

Paul Gilbert, senior vice president of Formats at ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, stated, “This new multi-season agreement in Germany, which continues the series with Heidi Klum at the helm, is a testament to the strength and quality of this format. Since its debut in 2006, Germany’s Next Top Model has become a channel-defining brand for ProSieben – achieving consistently high ratings amongst an often hard-to-reach demographic – and we’re looking forward to seeing the success story of this fan favorite continue.”