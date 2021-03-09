Rainmaker Content Secures Sales For ‘Staged’ S2

Rainmaker Content announced new sales for the second series of Staged, the lockdown comedy starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant.

Staged has been renewed for a second season with Hulu for SVoD in the U.S., ABC in Australia, and Huanxi Media Group for all rights in China. BritBox in the U.K. also struck up a deal for the second season.

The international distributor also confirmed new sales for both seasons with international broadcasters, including Canal+ in France, DirecTV in Latin America, BBC UKTV in New Zealand, HOT in Israel, Canal+ in Poland, Russian Report, and BBC Studios Home Entertainment in the U.K.

Produced by Infinity Hill and GCB Films Production, Staged revolves around the cast of a play who have been furloughed when their upcoming production has been brought to a halt. The series continues to depict the cast members as they navigate rehearsals while in lockdown.

Karen Wise, head of Sales at Rainmaker Content, remarked, “Staged has been one of the standout comedy hits among the lockdown productions. The authentic performances of the main characters along with some stellar cameo appearances mean the series has gone from strength to strength. We’re delighted to have been able to spread some laughter around the world at this difficult time.”