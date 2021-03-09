Abacus Media Rights Set To Distribute ‘King Otto’

Abacus Media Rights (AMR) picked up the international sales rights to King Otto from Cinéma Nolita.

Directed by Christopher André Marks, King Otto depicts the inspiration story of the Greek National Football team’s triumph at the 2004 European Championships. The sports feature documentary will be theatrically released by Piece of Magic Entertainment in select territories, while Umbrella Entertainment will oversee the theatrical release in Australia and New Zealand. Tanweer will handle it in Greece and Cyprus.

Director Christopher André Marks said, “We are very excited to be working with Abacus on sales and with great theatrical distributors in Piece of Magic, Tanweer and Umbrella Entertainment for key territories. All understand the passion with which football fans and the enthusiastic Greek world will embrace the story of one of the most remarkable moments in sports history.”

Jonathan Ford, managing director of AMR, commented, “This is a timely acquisition to offer our clients as the delayed 2020 European Championships will now take place 11 June to 11 July 2021. It’s a classic account of a ‘victorious underdog’ story which resonated with sports fans throughout Europe and indeed the world.”