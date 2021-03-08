Victor Berbara 1928-2021

Brazilian TV veteran Victor Costa Berbara passed away in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, March 7, 2021, from a heart attack at 92 years old. It was announced by his son Roberto.

Considered the “king of Brazilian musicals” for his work as a theatrical director (My Fair Lady, 1956; Hello Dolly, 1964; Evita, 1983, among others), Berbara started in TV distribution as an agent for Brazil with Metromedia, and later turned content buyer for several Brazilian TV networks, including Globo, Bandeirantes and Record.

Berbara studied psychology at New York’s Columbia University in 1949 and in 1953 graduated from the law school of his native Rio de Janeiro’s University.