Up The Ladder: Studio 100 Media

Studio 100 Media brought on Fabrice Laventure-Darival to serve as sales executive of Global Distribution.

Effective immediately, Laventure-Darival will oversee all global distribution operations for Canada, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and Latin America. He has extensive experience in international television distribution. He previously served at Autentic and ProSiebenSat.1 Group’s Red Arrow International.

Dorian Bühr, head of Global Distribution at Studio 100 Media, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Fabrice to our team. With his excellent sales experience, professional competence, great personality and positive attitude he is a perfect addition to our sales team.”