Radu Jude’s Babaradeala’ Wins Golden Bear For Best Film At Berlinale

The award winners of the Berlin International Film Festival were announced on March 5, 2021.

Radu Jude’s Babardeala cu bucluc sau porno balamuc (Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn) won the Golden Bear for Best Film. The Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize went to Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Guzen to sozo (Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy). The Silver Bear Jury Prize was awarded to Maria Speth’s Herr Bachmann und seine Klasse (Mr Bachmann and His Class).

Dénes Nagy won the Silver Bear for Best Director for the film Természetes fény (Natural Light). Maren Eggert was named winner of the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance for her performance in Maria Schrader’s Ich bin dein Mensch (I’m Your Man).

The award ceremony will take place during the Summer Special from June 9-20, 2021. The Summer Special will also include additional prizes.

Find the complete list of International Jury winners online.