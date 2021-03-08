CBS Sports Chairman To Keynote NATPE Virtual: The Business of Live Sports

NATPE confirmed Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, as the opening keynote speaker for NATPE Virtual: The Business of Live Sports.

NATPE Virtual: The Business of Live Sports will cover a range of topics, from the promotion and distribution of live sports to the shifting landscape of sport sponsorship and the rise of sports gambling, among other topics.

The three-hour online event will also feature NASCAR’s Wyatt Hicks in conversation with LiveLike CEO Miheer Walavalkar to discuss how to engage fans around the world in 2021. NBCUniversal’s Jennifer Storms will speak to promoting live sports viewership. Telemundo Deportes’ Ray Warren will be joined by a panel for a conversation on the benefits of distributing live sports across the world. Executives from Roku, Nielsen Sports, and Variety will also participate.

NATPE Virtual: The Business of Live Sports will take place on March 23, 2021.

JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE, stated, “The importance of Live Sports as a key element to Broadcast and advertising revenues worldwide makes this new NATPE Virtual event focused on the Business of Live Sports extremely timely and relevant. It is spot on our mission to deliver business intelligence, connectivity and opportunity through a series of high-level of keynote speakers and topics.”