Up The Ladder: Univision

Univison appointed Beatriz Pedrosa-Guanche as senior vice president of Corporate Communications.

With over 20 years of experience in marketing and communications, Pedrosa-Guanche has held senior positions for companies such as Apple, Burson-Marsteller, Brazil Telecom of America, and Verso Technologies. In her new role, she will leverage her experience to help shape the company’s corporate, financial, and internal communications. She will also handle media, government, and community relation efforts.

In addition, the company announced that Rosemary Mercedes, chief communications officer, will leave the company later in the month.

Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer of Univision, stated, “We are excited to welcome Beatriz into the Univision team. Beatriz is a global communications leader with more than two decades of marketing and communications experience that will help support our ongoing transformation and long-term objectives by leading the corporate communications team at this critical juncture.”