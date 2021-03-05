Starz Brings Back ‘Party Down’

Starz announced the revival of the original comedy series Party Down.

Produced by Lionsgate Television for Starz, Party Down returns as a six-part limited series. The comedy revolves around a Los Angeles catering team as they work new events and get tangled up with colorful guests and their absurd lives. The series is being developed and executive produced by Rob Thomas along with John Enbom and Dan Etheridge.

Party Down originally aired for two seasons on Starz. The series starred Thomas, Jane Lynch, Adam Scott, and Megan Mullally, among others.

Christina Davis, president of Original Programming for Starz, said, “Before the cast of Party Down became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the Starz series. Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”