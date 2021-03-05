SPI International Launches Gametoon On Vodafone Portugal

SPI International will roll out its channel Gametoon on Vodafone Portugal.

Offered in English, Gametoon will be available in the basic and basic 100 packages. Vodafone Portugal also offers other channels from SPI/FilmBox’s channel portfolio, including FightBox, Fast&FunBox, DocuBox HD, and FunBox UHD.

In addition to offering SPI channels in Portugal, Vodafone also provides SPI’s linear and on-demand services throughout Europe in The Netherlands, Spain, and Turkey, among other territories.

Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International, commented, “We are delighted to build on our agreement with our-long standing partner Vodafone Portugal to give them an even better TV offer to engage their subscribers. Gametoon, a one-of-a-kind product that speaks to the gaming community with engaging and authentic original content, brings quality gaming and esports together in one place for gaming fans worldwide.”