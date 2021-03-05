France tv distribution Scores Movie Sales

France tv distribution inked new sales deals for titles in its film catalogue.

Produced by Jerico Films and Père et Films, Hear Me Out (On est fait pour s’entendre) has been picked up by German distributor Neue Visionen, Benelux’s Vertigo Films Distribution, Israel’s New Cinema, and Italy’s BIM. The film has also been acquired by JMH in Switzerland and Vertigo Films in Spain.

France tv distribution also closed sales deals for Lovers (Amants), produced by Les Films Pelléas. The film has been sold to Wild Bunch Germany, Axia Films in Canada, and Joint Entertainment in Taiwan.