Discreet Arts Opens U.S. Office

Discreet Arts, the animation studio headquartered in India, set up a U.S. office in Burbank, California.

Discreet Arts USA will concentrate on expanding the company’s 2D- and CGI-animated work-for-hire services for children’s and family content. Industry veteran Steven Wendland (pictured) has been named as president. In his role, Wendland will also develop and produce original content from both Discreet Arts’ own properties as well as new IP.

Srikanth Pottekula, founder and CEO of Discreet Arts, commented, “We are extremely proud of the reputation we have built over the years of delivering consistent first-class animation for our clients, and now is the opportune time to further expand our operations by establishing a U.S. presence to build upon our strong relationships and attract new business.”

Wendland added, “I’m thrilled to join with Srikanth in our new U.S. operation, where we will continue to expand the work-for-hire business by establishing new direct relationships with studios, animation production companies, broadcasters and streamers, and provide a front-end office link to the India studio. And I look forward to building the company’s library of properties with even more ideas and stories of universal appeal.”