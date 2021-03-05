CBBC Renews ‘Almost Never’ For S3

CBBC renewed a third season of Almost Never from Saltbeef Productions and Dynamic Television.

Co-created by Paul Rose and Jeremy Salsby, Almost Never will return in summer 2021 with 11 new episodes. The teen music series follows the ups and downs of the boy band known as The Wonderland. In season three, the band faces new challenges while juggling home life, school, and romantic relationships. In addition, 2017 Love Island winner Amber Davies and comedian-songwriter Alexis Strum will join the cast.

Dynamic Television oversees worldwide distribution.

Daniel March, managing partner for Dynamic, said, “We are thrilled to get the band back together and look forward to delivering an incredible new season to fans worldwide very soon. Almost Never makes for addictive viewing and offers audiences a fun escape that resonates with everyone right now.”