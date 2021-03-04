ViacomCBS Licenses’ CBS Presents Oprah With Meghan And Harry’

ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group licensed the new special CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry in key markets around the world.

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry has been picked up by M-Net in Sub-Saharan Africa, VRT for Eén in Belgium, Global TV in Canada, RTL in Germany, RTL in Croatia, Siminn in Iceland, RTÉ in Ireland, and yesDocu in Israel. It has also been licensed by Net5 in the Netherlands, Discovery NZ/Three in New Zealand, TV3 and Viafree in the Nordics, SRF in Switzerland, and ITV in the U.K.

Produced by Harpo Productions, the special features Oprah Winfrey in conversation with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Winfrey will first speak with Meghan about everything from stepping into life as Royalty, motherhood, and her philanthropic work. The two will be joined by Prince Harry to talk about the couple’s move to the U.S.

The two-hour special will broadcast in the U.S. on CBS on March 7, 2021.