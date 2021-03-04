Paramount+ Launches Across U.S., Canada, And Latin America

Paramount+ rolled out today across the U.S., Canada, as well 18 countries in Latin America.

At launch, Paramount+ bundles together live sports, breaking news, and a wide range of new original series, popular franchises, and blockbuster movies. The new streaming service includes over 30,0000 episodes and films from ViacomCBS’s portfolio of brands, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Pictures.

A host of new titles premiere today, including The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. Also available is the MTV Documentary Films’ 76 Days, a documentary looking at the earliest days of the COVID-19 crisis in Wuhan, China. The premiere slate also features docu-series For Heaven’s Sake, the reunion special The Real World Homecoming: New York, and much more.

Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer, ViacomCBS Streaming, commented, “The launch of Paramount+, which builds on our legacy of innovation and superior storytelling, is a significant milestone for ViacomCBS that demonstrates our commitment to being a global leader in streaming.”