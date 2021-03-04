Kanal D Dramas Air In Uruguay

Kanal D International continues to roll out its drama catalogue around the world.

The international sales arm of Kanal D confirmed that medical drama Hekimoglu (pictured) and drama series War of The Roses will premiere in Uruguay.

Produced by Ojo Pictures, Hekimoglu is the Turkish remake of the U.S. series House M.D. The medical drama revolves around Ates Hekimoglu, the acclaimed physician, as he and his team solve the most puzzling cases. In Turkey, the series continues into its second season.

War of The Roses is a premium drama that shows how change is inevitable in every person. Starring Canan Ergüder and Damla Sönmez, the series demonstrates how quickly circumstances shift, so that good can turn into bad, and vice versa.