Federation And Boreales Team Up To Launch New Label

Federation Entertainment and Boreales partnered to launch Boreales Federation, a new production label dedicated to documentary series and films addressing the current global crisis affecting the natural world.

Boreales Federation will be led by Fred Fougea, with the cooperation of Myriam Weil, head of Federation’s documentary division. The new label aims to raise public awareness surrounding current global threats and promote the voices of those who are fighting to protect the world.

The label’s first project will be Mediterranean for France Télévisions. The six-part series is co-produced by Federation and Boreales under their new label, in participation with France Télévisions and BBC Studios, and in co-production with Germany’s Terra Mater, Greece’s Anemon, and Italy’s Rai/Fabula. The series explores the beauty of the Mediterranean ecosystem and the vision to advocate for its preservation.

Fred Fougea commented, “Nature is at the heart of all contemporary issues. Well-being, health, threats to our biodiversity and climate, the future of humanity… Our new label aims to reawaken man’s interest and relationship with nature, in order to fully appreciate, understand, and interact harmoniously with the vibrant world we live in.”