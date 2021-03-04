A+E Networks Announces Upfront Slate

A+E Networks showcased its new programming in the pipeline for 2021/2022 at its virtual Upfront presentation yesterday.

A+E Networks boasts over 2,500 hours of new content for its portfolio of brands, including A&E, The History Channel, and Lifetime. Among the highlights is upcoming series with President Bill Clinton for The History Channel in 2022. The entertainment company also announced a A&E and Lifetime cross-network limited series exploring Janet Jackson’s life and career.

New programming highlights for A&E also include Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution (working title) and Secret Origins of Hip Hop. The History Channel will present Fight the Power: The Protests That Changed America and projects from the That Built franchise, including Titans That Built America. Lifetime also announced a two-picture deal with Reba McEntire for Christmas in Tune and a non-holiday title scheduled for 2022.

Paul Buccieri, A+E Networks Group president, stated, “Our ongoing efforts to launch and invest in best-in-class original programming for our linear properties, as well as further expanding our 360-experiences, demonstrates a deep commitment to being available wherever and however viewers want to be entertained, whether through high-performing podcasts, virtual experiences or digital multiplatform content.”