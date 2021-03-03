The Mediapro Studio And BlackBox Multimedia Present ‘58 Seconds’

The Mediapro Studio and BlackBox Multimedia showcased their new drama series 58 Seconds at the Berlinale Co-Production Market.

Created by Jeremy Brock and Paul Unwin, 58 Seconds revolves around a group of humanitarian relief workers who go to the world’s most dangerous and challenging sites. The international co-production is one of 10 new series projects to participate in this year’s pitching session Berlinale Series Market.

Stephen Johnstone, head of Content, The Mediapro Studio UK, stated, “At The Mediapro Studio, we are proud to be able to present 58 Seconds in this forum and to do it together with our BlackBox Multimedia partners with whom we have developed this project, beautifully written by Jeremy Brock and Paul Unwin, which we hope will captivate the interest of the market.”

Giuliano Papadia, CEO of BlackBox Multimedia commented, “Berlinale is the perfect way to introduce 58 Seconds to the market. It’s a thrilling drama with a strong emotional heart, and we’re confident audiences will fall in love with the characters Paul and Jeremy have created.”