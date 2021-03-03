Starzplay Picks Up ‘It’s A Sin’ For Germany And Italy

All3Media International struck a licensing deal with Starzplay, the Starz international streaming service, to bring It’s A Sin to Germany and Italy.

Produced by RED Production Company and commissioned by Channel 4 with HBO Max, It’s A Sin is a five-part drama depicting the lives of young gay men during the 1980s AIDS crisis. The cast features Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, and Lydia West.

Superna Kalle, executive vice president at Starz International Digital Networks, commented, “It’s A Sin has everything that Starzplay looks to offer our audience who has come to expect edgy and provocative content from our service. An award-winning writer, an extremely talented cast, and not least of all, a beautiful and poignant story with complex characters set in an important time in history. We’re very proud to add ‘It’s a Sin’ to our content offering.”

Paul Corney, SVP Global Digital Sales at All3Media International, added, “Starzplay is a great partner for a number of All3Media International series and we are delighted they will be presenting this beautiful piece of storytelling by Russell T Davies to their subscribers on their service in Europe. The show will have audiences laughing and crying and we have every confidence they will love it as much as we do.”